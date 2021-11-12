New York

The former couple were photographed on a now-iconic walk through New York City ahead of their December 2010 split. While Swift has penned plenty of lines about the Big Apple — and “upstate New York” in the original version of “All Too Well” — she mentions one of the outer boroughs in the final verse.

“From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones / I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight / And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? / Just between us, did the love affair maim you too?” she says. “‘Cause in this city’s barren cold, I still remember the first fall of snow / And how it glistened as it fell, I remember it all too well.”

Because nothing gets by Swifties, fans have connected the dots between Swift’s “twin flame” lyric and her mention of “twin fire signs” in “State of Grace.” (The former couple both celebrate birthdays in December.)