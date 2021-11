The Release Date

In June, Swift announced that she was rerecording Red, and it would be out November 19 — but three months later, she decided to move the release up.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like — My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4-disc vinyl) on November 12th,” she tweeted in September. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”