2. She Made it to Fantasy Suites on Colton’s Season

While Tayshia made it to the final three on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, the former football player revealed in his book, The First Time, that she went to sleep after she realized “nothing was going to happen” by “two or three in the morning.”

He wrote, “I laid down next to her in my sweatpants and long sleeved shirt. I didn’t sleep all night.”

Underwood also claimed in the tell-all that he kept Tayshia after the hometown dates because he wanted to prove to front-runner Cassie Randolph that he wasn’t serious with anyone else including her friend Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

“I would’ve cut Tayshia, but I wanted to separate Cassie and Caelynn,” he wrote. “I knew their friendship had grown and thought it might be interfering with my relationship with Cass. If Caelynn went home, it might let Cassie see that I was more serious about her.”