Does the Cast Know If the Show’s Ending?

“I genuinely don’t know. And I’m not being coy,” Nick Mohammed, who stars as Nathan Shelley, exclusively told Us in July about the future of the series. “They’ve been very open about saying when they created the show, they had mapped out three-season arcs for the chief players, but that’s quite common I think for a show to have longevity and so on when you’re pitching a show. Genuinely, who knows? It might just have a break and then come back or it might be the end, but I don’t know.”

That same month, Waddingham told E! News that she’d spoken with Sudeikis about what’s next. “I asked him recently [if this was the end],” she said. “And he went, ‘Yeah, I think so, for now.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ … I don’t want to hang up those boots. I love [Rebecca]. She’s my companion. She’s my friend. And I love every inch of who he has created for me to play. And I will miss her like a friend.”