‘Probably’ the Final Season

While walking the red carpet ahead of the 74th annual Emmy Awards in September 2022, Waddingham gave her thoughts on filming the third season. “I’m not gonna lie, it saddens me a bit because, well, because I think it’s probably the last one. I don’t know that for sure,” she said.

The London native added that she probably won’t know until “the last five seconds” whether the beloved show will continue for a fourth season.