Briana and Brittany DeJesus Talk Father Figures

While hanging out with their costars, sisters Briana and Brittany reveal that they found out “not too long ago” that they have different fathers. “I had my father from [when I was] zero to 16,” Briana said. “And then he just [left].”

Briana said she didn’t agree that her mother’s move to keep information about their fathers from them was beneficial, adding, “How is that protecting us by lying to us? … I could understand if Brittany’s father was still alive and he was a bad person … but Brittany’s dad passed away before [she] even turned [3 years old]. So why even keep that a secret? … I wonder about my father every day.”

Brittany, for her part, said she felt like her world was “turned upside down” after discovering the family secret. “Every day I struggle with trying to figure out who I am,” she continued.