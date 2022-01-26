Briana and Devoin Austin Get Heated

After Devoin hints that he might be ready to propose to girlfriend Jasmin, he and Briana sat down with a therapist to talk about how they could improve their communication for the sake of Nova. Devoin argued that their daughter is probably “confused” about where her parents stand and said he’s worried the little one will someday think he “abandoned” her.

While Devoin believed his ex finds him to be trustworthy in coparenting, Briana disagreed. “There’s a lot of times that you didn’t [see Nova],” she said. “The thing is, like, if you say you’re gonna do something, you should stick to it. … Nova’s like, ‘Where’s my dad?’ And then I’m the one that has to explain to her why you didn’t make it.”

Devoin went on to allege that Briana hasn’t always been honest about their relationship on the show. “How do I deal with that?” he asked. “I was never given a chance.”