Noah Actually Read the Book Bennett Gave Him

Noah felt Bennett’s gifts to him — including a book about emotional intelligence — were “conniving” in nature, but that did not stop him from reading the book, which he deemed good. Bennett made a jab in Noah’s direction at one point, telling him that he was deficient in all four areas of emotional intelligence despite previously informing him that he was only lacking three out of four.

Bennett later apologized to Noah for their feud, but Noah declined his mea culpa and said they would never be friends.