One Direction

After nabbing third place on The X Factor UK‘s seventh season, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson caught their rising star. Their debut American single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” went Platinum, and their first U.S. tour sold out within hours. They went on to release four albums as a fivesome: 2011’s Up All Night, 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories and 2014’s Four. After Malik left the group in 2015, One Direction treated fans to one last album, Made in the A.M., before going solo.