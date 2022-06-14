BTS

The Korean pop boy band formed in 2010. The group, which includes seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — released their debut single, “2 Cool 4 Skool,” in 2013. They have released over a dozen albums, including two records in 2020, Map of the Soul and Be, and several additional Japanese-language albums. They headlined five tours between 2014 and 2019, with their sixth venture, Map of the Soul Tour, canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The men have won American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and were nominated for two Grammys.

During their annual anniversary celebration live stream in June 2022, BTS announced an extended hiatus days after releasing their anthology album Proof. They planned to take time to rest and work on solo music with the intention of eventually coming back together.

Jimin explained at the time, “We’ve come to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered as [by] our fans. I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now. We’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”