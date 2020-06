Corey Feldman (Mouth)

Shortly after The Goonies, Feldman starred in Stand by Me (1986) with River Phoenix and The Lost Boys (1987) with the late Corey Haim. He has become a vocal advocate for animal welfare and vegetarianism, and has spoken out about child sexual assault in show business and his own history with drug abuse. In 2016, Feldman married longtime girlfriend Courtney Anne Mitchell, 23 years after separating from ex-wife Vanessa Marcil.