A Critical Outlook

“He told me my career was over and showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kim told Kourtney during the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, shortly after her appearance at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in October 2021.

The Skims founder revealed that she was trying to style herself to cut ties with Kanye, adding, “I always just trusted in him, but it is not just about the clothes. That was the last thing we really had in common. I was always the Kardashians with my sisters. Then I was Kimye. Who is Kim K.? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?”