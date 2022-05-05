The ‘SNL’ Aftermath

In the May 5 episode, Kim revealed that her ex-husband walked out of her SNL taping while she was still doing her monologue. “I haven’t talked to him since,” she told Khloé. “He’s upset at the fact that I said ‘the reason I divorced him’ — used the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce. He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

Kim also noted that she “sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable” during their relationship. “But that was my partner and I stood by him,” she explained. “I would never embarrass him and walk out of the room.”

After Khloé pointed out that Kim also supported West when he took “strong public stances” about controversial topics, Kim replied: “That’s the thing, he’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him. But hey, it’s not gonna happen here.”

In a confessional interview, the beauty entrepreneur said that the SNL drama changed her attitude toward West. “We have four kids together,” she explained. “I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him, but after SNL happened, I felt [like], ‘OK, I need to know focus on the bar and I need to get new energy.'”