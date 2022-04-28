The Joke Scott Was Going to Make About Kourtney on ‘SNL’

Ahead of Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, the Flip It Like Disick star revealed the skit he almost participated in. “I talked to Kourtney about it, and she wasn’t feeling it,” he told his ex-girlfriend’s family during dinner. “Basically, I say to her, ‘You know the reason I date young girls is because I am trying to add them all up, so they are your age.'”

Scott, who was previously linked to Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, noted that he wasn’t sure it would make sense for him to make an SNL cameo. “If me and Kourtney were married, then sure, I would make fun of her on TV. But not when we are, like, separated. It is just not in good taste,” he added.