The Proposal Speech Travis Prepared for Kourtney

“A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took. You have been one of my best friends for years. I have admired you and adored you for so long. You are the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?” Kris read to the cameras after Travis sent her his speech ahead of time.