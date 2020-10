Heather Matarazzo (Lilly Moscovitz)

Matarazzo’s big break was in 1995’s Welcome to the Dollhouse, and she later found her footing in comedies like 2002’s Sorority Boys and 2015’s Sisters. Her television credits include Roseanne, Law & Order, The L Word and Grey’s Anatomy. In 2008, the New York native confirmed her engagement to musician Caroline Murphy, but the duo split four years later. In November 2018, Matarazzo married comedian and writer Heather Turman.