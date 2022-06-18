A Little Too Late?

While Andrews admitted in June 2022 that it might be a little late to revisit the material, she had nothing but glowing memories of her time on set.

“The humor and the understanding of human nature. I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but [Garry] was incredibly generous,” Andrews told THR. “When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, ‘The nuns in the country would’ve made lace and exported it, and maybe they’re famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.’ Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer.”