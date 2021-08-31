Elaine Welteroth

Welteroth announced her exit from the daytime show in August 2021. “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” she said in a statement. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

She continued, “I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented cohosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day.”

CBS also said in a statement that they wish her “all the best” in the future. “Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated,” the producers added.