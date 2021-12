Amanda Seyfried: Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

The Mamma Mia! star worried that the 2014 Marvel flick would bomb at the box office, so she passed on the role of Gamora, which ultimately went to Zoe Saldana. “I said, ‘Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?’ Which, clearly, I was very wrong,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast in December 2020.