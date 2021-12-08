Anne Hathaway: Tiffany in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

Film exec Harvey Weinstein told Howard Stern that Hathaway dropped out of the drama that earned Jennifer Lawrence an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2013. "Silver Linings Playbook was originally going to be with Anne Hathaway and Mark Wahlberg … and then Anne wasn't doing it. And she's marvelous and wonderful and she was my choice, I love her," he said in January 2014. Turns out, everything worked out! At the same Oscars, Hathaway won in the best supporting actress category for her role in Les Misérables.