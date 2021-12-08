Gwyneth Paltrow: Rose DeWitt Bukater in ‘Titanic’

Bye, Jack Dawson! Paltrow almost starred in the 1997 box office smash — still one of the highest-grossing films of all time — over Kate Winslet. "I look back at the choices I've made and think, Why the hell did I say yes to that and no to that? And you know, you look at the big picture and think: There's a universal lesson here. What good is it to hold onto roles?" she told Howard Stern in January 2015. "My mother [Blythe Danner] will kill me that I'm talking about turning down movie roles. She says it's not ladylike."