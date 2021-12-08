Jonah Hill: Sean Parker in ‘The Social Network’

Hill almost took on Justin Timberlake’s role as Facebook’s first president in the hit 2010 flick. “Low-key, [director] David Fincher, or high-key, David Fincher didn’t want me in Social Network,” the actor claimed during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast in October 2018. “It was between me and Justin Timberlake for that part. Obviously, [Fincher’s] the man, but he was not having me. The studio wanted me, I think, and then Justin Timberlake was amazing in it. Social Network is the one that I was actually, like, years later, was like, ‘F—k, like, I’m so bummed.’”