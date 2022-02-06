Russell Crowe: Michael O’Neal in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Director P.J. Hogan’s first choice for the leading man wasn’t Dermot Mulroney.

“My first choice was actually Russell Crowe,” Hogan told Vulture in February 2022. “Russell was, I thought, probably the most amazing actor I had ever encountered. I kind of knew Russell was going to be a really big star.”

He got as far as a table read with Julia Roberts — and that’s where it all went wrong. “It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced,” Hogan revealed. “Russell was seated opposite Julia. He gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn’t look at her once. He read every line in a monotone. At one point, Julia was literally leaning over the table, staring, like, inches from Russell’s face, trying to make eye contact. And he wouldn’t look at her. At the end of the reading, Russell came up to me and said, ‘I thought that went pretty well.’ And then I knew: Russell was not going to be in My Best Friend’s Wedding.”