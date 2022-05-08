Elementary school connection! While Kevin Pearson’s relationship with Sophie Inman has had its fair share of ups and downs throughout This Is Us’ tenure, the twosome keeps finding their way back to one another.

The NBC drama, which premiered in September 2016, follows the lives of the Pearson family across multiple timelines as the “Big Three” siblings grow up alongside their parents, Jack and Rebecca (played by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, respectively).

Eldest brother Kevin Pearson (portrayed by Justin Hartley) was a single playboy when the series debuted. However, devoted fans quickly learned that he was long divorced after his marriage to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) imploded amid cheating allegations.

As Kevin navigated his changing career as an actor, he also realized that real love had been missing in his heart since he and Sophie were an item. After recurring throughout the first season, Breckenridge landed a starring role during season 2 — when her character rekindled a romance with Hartley’s in the present timeline. For the next four seasons, the Walking Dead alum returned in a guest starring capacity due to other work commitments.

“I did do a scene where they did old makeup, but I don’t think it made it to the show,” the Virgin River star exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021, teasing the fast-forward scenes in 2032 where Kevin has been pictured wearing a wedding ring. “Every time they’ve asked me to come back in the past, I’m like, I hope that I’m in the house at the end of the show and you see me in, like, old makeup and everybody’s like, ‘What? Oh, my gosh!’ And, like, you’re not sure if she’s just there because their mom is in hospice or if they’re together. I really hope that happens.”

Showrunner Dan Fogelman and the This Is Us writers kept the identity of Kevin’s wife secret for years. However, during season 6, they eventually confirmed that Kevin and Sophie reconnected at his sister Kate Pearson’s (Chrissy Metz) second wedding to Phillip (Chris Geere).

“When you watch the episode, I think from the beginning, I just knew,” Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel Rivas on the drama, exclusively told Us in April 2022. “I mean, I read the episode too, but when you read [it] on paper, there was this real question [of] who does he end up with, but when you watch it, there was this spark, there was chemistry, there was history and it was apparent, and yeah, I’m happy.”

