Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

Last Night in Soho

Try not to read too much about this ultra-stylish ultra-mesmerizing kinetic thriller, which admittedly features flaws galore in its clue-dropping mystery and yet, is still absolutely worth seeing. In a theater. Meet Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit), an introverted British fashion student obsessed with all things 1960s. (The soundtrack is chock full of classics from soul singers Dusty Springfield and Petula Clark and is as decadent as you would imagine considering Baby Driver‘s Edgar Wright is behind the camera here.) Seems innocent enough, no? After moving into a stranger’s spare upstairs bedroom, she learns that romanticizing the past can yield dangerous consequences. I should note that Ellie is also obsessed with a glamorous aspiring singer played by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya-Taylor Joy … as well she should be. (In theaters October 29)