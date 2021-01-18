The Aftermath

After a stint in rehab for sex addiction, Woods tried to move on with his golf career, but his personal life and previous injuries hindered his game.

Nordegren, meanwhile, tried to protect their kids. The former model’s friend Sandra Sobieraj Westfall recalled Nordegren telling her about her interaction with daughter Sam. “She just sat down amid the moving boxes with her stuff. Sam came over and said, ‘What’s wrong, Mommy?’ ‘Mommy’s got a booboo.’ She said, ‘Where? I’ll kiss it and make it feel better.’ And Elin said, ‘It’s in Mommy’s heart.'”