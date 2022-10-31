A very spooky morning! Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and more Today show personalities went all out with their Halloween looks for the Monday, October 31, episode.

Carson Daly kicked off the segment as a Las Vegas tour guide, donning a red polo shirt and matching bucket hat as he introduced some of Sin City’s biggest attractions. He then threw to the plaza at Rockefeller Center, where dancers dressed as showgirls dazzled with a brief performance.

Other Vegas-inspired looks included Elvis Presley, Celine Dion, Muhammad Ali and magician David Copperfield. The NBC stars even inspiration from the many celebs who’ve tied the knot in Vegas this year, channeling Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their surprise July nuptials.

The morning show is known for going above and beyond with their costumes each year, decorating their New York City set for the special occasion. In 2021, the broadcasters were inspired by a “Football Fright in America” theme.

“What’s not to love?” Daly, 49, teased during the October 2021 episode. “Beer, fans, fun.”

During the “Super Bowl-size celebration,” some of the cohosts dressed as players — including Rob Gronkowski and Patrick Mahomes — while others honored former halftime show performers, from Bruno Mars to The Weeknd.

Kotb, Guthrie and their colleagues even stuck to their holiday fun during the coronavirus pandemic. For the 2020 show, the newscasters paid homage to Broadway favorites after theaters shut down during the health crisis.

“Theaters may be closed, but when Broadway heard that we wanted to put on a show, people from all the different productions came out, man,” Kotb — who wore Glinda’s dress from the stage production of Wicked — said at the time. “They turned up. They opened up costume shops that were shut down. The competitors even came together to help out. So, we just wanted to thank them for pulling this off for one morning. We couldn’t be more grateful for what they did for us.”

Daly echoed the Where We Belong author’s dedication to the Great White Way. “This year we’ve seen the lights go down on Broadway, but that is about to change. The lights are going up and the curtain will rise on a one-of-a-kind show, in certainly a one-of-a-kind year,” he said. “Many of us have been feeling down these last few months, but music is an excellent source of comfort and it’s one of the few things that has been able to connect all of us, despite the distance. We are taking a moment to celebrate the stories, scores and songs that move us.”

The TV personalities have pushed the limits for their Halloween costumes in the past, dressing up as ’80s icons in 2018 following their country-inspired broadcast for the 2017 holiday. In 2019, the anchors took on an “Everybody Dance” theme, channeling Saturday Night Fever, Dirty Dancing and more.

Scroll down for a closer look at the Today show hosts’ 2022 Halloween costumes: