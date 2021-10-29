Feeling festive on a Friday! The Today show cohosts went all out with their Halloween costumes on Friday, October 29, honoring a “Football Fright in America” theme.

“What’s not to love?” Carson Daly asked when Savannah Guthrie said that she “love[d]” football on the morning show. “Beer, fans, fun.”

Craig Melvin agreed that it “gets no better than football,” calling it the “best” America has to offer.

During the “Super Bowl-size celebration,” some of the cohosts dressed as players, from Rob Gronkowski to Patrick Mahomes, while others honored former halftime show performers, including Bruno Mars and The Weeknd.

Last year, the NBC personalities dressed as Broadway favorites while celebrating Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guthrie, 49, wore an Elphaba costume from Wicked, gushing, “Broadway has been so generous to us. A lot of us are wearing the original Broadways costumes from the shows. … It’s really cool!”

Kotb, 57, coordinated with the Australia native wearing Glinda’s dress from the show.

“Theaters may be closed, but when Broadway heard that we wanted to put on a show, people from all the different productions came out, man,” the Where We Belong author said last year. “They turned up. They opened up costume shops that were shut down. The competitors even came together to help out. So, we just wanted to thank them for pulling this off for one morning. We couldn’t be more grateful for what they did for us.”

Daly, 48, echoed this, saying, “This year we’ve seen the lights go down on Broadway, but that is about to change. The lights are going up and the curtain will rise on a one-of-a-kind show, in certainly a one-of-a-kind year. Many of us have been feeling down these last few months, but music is an excellent source of comfort and it’s one of the few things that has been able to connect all of us, despite the distance. We are taking a moment to celebrate the stories, scores and songs that move us.”

The Voice host wore a tuxedo as the show’s host. Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones were Velma and Roxie, respectively, from Chicago. Roker, 67, rocked a King George III outfit from Hamilton, while Melvin, 42, was Alexander Hamilton.

Dressing up on Halloween is a tradition on the Today show. The anchors looked like ‘80s icons in 2018, following this up with an “Everybody Dance” theme in 2019.

In October 2017, the NBC personalities went country, performing at an outdoor concert alongside some of the A-listers they were dressed as.

Roker played guitar in a Willie Nelson outfit at the time, while Guthrie and Matt Lauer teamed up as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, respectively. Megyn Kelly wore a catsuit as Shania Twain, and Kathie Lee Gifford performed with Billy Ray Cyrus as his daughter Miley Cyrus.

Keep scrolling to see their super sporty looks this year.