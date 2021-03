House Bunny Hair

TikTok user @sloopyflooop spotted a beauty fail in 2008’s The House Bunny while watching the film in March 2021. As Anna Faris’ character, Shelley Darlingson, is getting her hair done at a salon, the user pointed out that the hairstylist doesn’t actually do anything to her ‘do. If you look closely, you can see that the curling tool never touches Faris’ blonde locks, instead the stylist just moves his hand close to her head.