Nina Dobrev

Despite playing the leading role of Elena Gilbert — who famously romanced brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore — Dobrev (who also played Elena’s doppelganger Katherine Pierce) left the show in 2015, but returned for the series finale in 2017. The Bulgaria native then appeared in Flatliners, Dog Days, Run This Town and Lucky Day. She played Clem on the short-lived series Fam as well. Dobrev will make her debut as a producer with the upcoming film Sick Girl. Us confirmed in May 2013 that Dobrev and Somerhalder split after dating for three years. The Canada-raised star has been dating snowboarder Shaun White since February 2020. The Fam alum launched Fresh Vine Wine, a collection of low-calorie wines, with Julianne Hough in May 2021.