Paul Wesley

Wesley stole many hearts as Stefan Salvatore during all eight seasons of the gothic series. The Tell Me a Story alum later revealed that he would only be willing to return to Mystic Falls behind the scenes though.

“Unfortunately, that character is dead, so it’d have to happen without me,” Wesley explained to reporters during a Television Critics Association panel in August 2019 about potentially coming back as Stefan on Legacies. “I have to be honest with you, I never see that happening. I don’t think it will ever happen.”

He continued: “Vampires have an eternal youth. That is unfortunately not the case with us. When they need to special effects my face, that’s when I know I need to quit.”

Wesley went on to direct an episode of Legacies in 2019.