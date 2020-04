Laura-Leigh

Laura-Leigh, who infamously left SUR after booking a Jennifer Aniston movie (We’re the Millers) and getting dumped by Jax post-AA, has continued to act. After a stint on The Client List and multiple short films, Laura-Leigh guest-starred on a season 10 episode of Blue Bloods. Katie still keeps up with Laura-Leigh, who often shares selfies with her online, via Instagram.