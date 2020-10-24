Keep Them Talking

Tamra was quizzed in an Instagram Q&A in October 2020 about the new season. “Thoughts on the current cast constantly bringing you up?” a fan asked. “I totally expected it,” she replied, adding the song “Keep Them Talking” by Garnet Silk. When another wondered if she would appear on season 16, Tamra wrote, “Good chance of that happening.” “What is it with Emily coming at you?” another asked. “Clearly they all need you to help start anything.” “No idea?” Tamra responded. “Last time I spoke to her was at the reunion! She didn’t have anything to say to me then.” She added the song “Mean People Suck” by DC Bloom to her Story.