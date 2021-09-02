Exclusive

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Trailer: Sandoval and Katie at Odds, Lala Calls Out Brock and James Insults Raquel

By
Brock Davies Vanderpump Rules Season 9
 Bravo Media/Tommy Garcia
12
3 / 12
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Brock Davies

James tells Scheana’s man, “You’re rude, you’re obnoxious and I’m embarrassed for you.”

Back to top