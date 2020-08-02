Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman)

The Wesleyan grad shined as Bartlet’s deputy chief of staff, a role that earned him three Emmy nominations and one win. He was also nominated for three Golden Globe awards. Whitford has since appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Transparent. In 2017, he played a prominent part in the Oscar-nominated thriller, Get Out. The Midwest native has been married twice: to Jane Kaczmarek from 1992 to 2010 and to Amy Landecker, whom he wed in 2019. He shares three children with his first wife: Frances Genevieve, George Edward and Mary Louisa.