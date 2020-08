Janel Moloney (Donna Moss)

In 2002 and 2004, the California native was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys for playing soft spoken but driven assistant Donna Moss. By the end of the series, her character was chief of staff to the first lady of the United States. Moloney later made guest-starring appearances on shows like 30 Rock and The Good Wife before nabbing a recurring role on The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017.