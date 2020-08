Kristin Chenoweth (Annabeth Schott)

Known for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2003, Chenoweth joined the West Wing family in the final two seasons. She appeared in Pushing Daisies from 2007 to 2009, and later scored a recurring role on Glee. Chenoweth hosted the 2015 Tony Awards and performed in NBC’s Hairspray Live! in 2017. She also returned to Broadway for On the Twentieth Century in 2015.