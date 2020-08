Martin Sheen (President Bartlet)

For all seven seasons of the Sorkin drama, Sheen reigned as the inspiring liberal leader, President Jed Bartlet. The role earned him two SAG Awards and a Golden Globe. He went on to star in Catch Me if You Can (2002), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016). From 2015 to 2020, the Ohio native appeared alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sam Waterston in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.