Rob Lowe (Sam Seaborn)

The former Brat Pack member grew up to become an acclaimed star of the NBC political drama. After leaving the West Wing in 2003, Lowe appeared on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters (2006 to 2010) and on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation (2010 to 2015). In 2017, he joined his sons, John Owen and Edward Matthew, on The Lowe Files, a supernatural reality series that hoped to solve unsolved mysteries. Three years later, he launched the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast.