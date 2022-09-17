Who’s Coming Back?

The show’s lead Krakow as well as her two longtime suitors McNally and McGarry are all set to return. Original cast members Jack Wagner, Cummins, Loretta Walsh, Johannah Newmarch, Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews and both Hutton and her onscreen spouse, Smith, will all be back — many of whom have already shared photos from set. (Lori Loughlin, who played Abigail Stanton for six seasons, was written off the show after she was indicted in the college admissions scandal in 2019.)

According to social media, Viv Leacock, Andrea Brooks, Javien Natt, Wong, Wallace and Natasha Burnett have shot scenes for season 10.