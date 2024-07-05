Sherri Papini has yet to speak out — but several of her loved ones have offered updates on where they stand with her after her kidnapping hoax.

Papini made headlines in 2016 after she was allegedly abducted while going for a jog in her California neighborhood. She resurfaced 22 days later, which is when Papini claimed she had been beaten and branded by her captors.

As new details emerged after her return, Papini was ultimately arrested in 2022 for orchestrating her abduction. She pleaded guilty to a federal judge later that year and was sentenced to 18 months in jail for committing mail fraud and lying to a federal officer about being kidnapped. Papini was also ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for losses incurred by the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She was released from prison in August 2023.

Papini’s case was explored in Hulu’s Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, which debuted in June 2024. Sherri’s now-ex-husband Keith Papini and several of her family members and loved ones participated in the docuseries. Law enforcement also broke down how they ultimately pieced together the clues that pointed to a kidnapping hoax.

One month after Perfect Wife started streaming, Investigation Discovery announced an upcoming docuseries where Sherri will speak out for the first time about the controversy. The show will debut in 2025.

Keep scrolling to see what is known so far about where Sherri stands with her ex-husband, her kids and more: