The June streaming charts featured some surprising TV shows in addition to obvious hits such as Bridgerton and The Bear .

An analysis about the shows that had successful premieres in the last week of June was published by Variety on Monday, July 1. Using Luminate’s TV streaming chart, the outlet noted that season 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton was the most-watched streaming original of the week at 1 billion minutes.

The first two seasons of the Regency series were in the Top 10 as well. Netflix’s American Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders received second place on the charts, while Perfect Match came in fourth.

Hulu’s true crime docuseries about Sherri Papini’s kidnapping hoax was watched for more than 500 million minutes, which placed it in the third spot. Prime Video’s The Boys series and Peacock’s Love Island USA were not far behind.

Related: Summer TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Summer is officially upon Us and TV fans are in for some exciting content with shows such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. The Bear, which debuted on Hulu in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his […]

The remaining spots on the charts featured Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent and Disney+’s Star Wars: The Acolyte, with over 200 million minutes watched each.

After Variety‘s reporting, Disney confirmed that the season 3 premiere of The Bear reached 5.4 million views in its first four days of streaming. This marks the episode as the most-watched season premiere for any scripted series on Hulu.

The Bear, which debuted in June 2022, follows chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he takes over The Beef restaurant in Chicago after brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) death.

The first season ended with Carmy closing the sandwich shop so he could open a more upscale spot called The Bear. Season 2 focused on the employees rushing to prepare The Bear while the third installment is centered on the success — and failures — that came with trying to keep the new business afloat.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

Season 3 featured several surprises for fans, including cameos from celebrities such as John Cena and Josh Hartnett.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s book series, with each season centered on a different member of the titular family as they attempt to find love in 19th-century London. Season 3, which was released in two installments, focused on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) evolution from friends to lovers.

Fans are now anxiously awaiting details on who is the season 4 lead, with Benedict (Luke Thompson), Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) as potential contenders.

Related: TV Shows Ending in 2024: See the Complete List From Yellowstone to Evil, TV fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite shows in 2024. The Paramount Network western has had its fair share of drama ahead of its upcoming series finale. After the first part of season 5 premiered in November 2022, the second half of Yellowstone’s final season was plagued […]

Showrunner Jess Brownell recently weighed in on certain fan concerns — including the theory that she will have some siblings share a season.

“I don’t have any plans to combine seasons,” Brownell confirmed to Teen Vogue last month. “I want every sibling to have their own season and I know that Shonda [Rhimes] wants that as well.”

Brownell offered some insight about her plans for season 4, adding, “I have a road map in my head of where we want to go, and Shonda and I have talked privately about our plans for seasons beyond season 4, if we’re allowed to continue in the way that we hope we will be able to.”