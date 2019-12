Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Dance: Jazz routine to “We’re All in This Together”

Comments: Len called it “terrific,” while Bruno said it was “life-affirming.”

Score: 30/30

Dance: Freestyle to “Jump”

Comments: After the crowd finally settled down, Carrie Ann said her “inner fly girl” was very happy with the super fast routine. Len, however, said it was too similar to the first dance, something that made Emmitt Smith get out of his seat with anger.

Score: 29/30