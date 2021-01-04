Pics

Wildest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Posters and Taglines Through the Years

By
The Bachelor Season 21
 ABC
16
7 / 16
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

‘The Bachelor’ Season 21

Nick Viall earned a dramatic black and white poster with the tagline, “Fourth time’s a charm.”
Back to top