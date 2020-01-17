Will Hannah Brown Be the Bachelorette Again? Bachelor Nation Weighs In

Chad Johnson

“Hannah Brown should definitely not be the bachelorette again because she obviously is not ready for a real relationship,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Us on January 15. “While she is a nice girl, she is simply basking in the fame that she’s gotten from The Bachelor currently, and has no time for anything else. The fact that she is going for her third, or potentially even fourth pick if you consider the fact that Luke [Parker] was the front runner until he screwed it up, shows that she is simply desperate to be in a relationship with anyone from Bachelor Nation that can garner a longer Instagram famous lifespan, since we all know that being in a relationship increases your relevancy and duration of the Bachelor world’s short-lived fame.”

He continued, “Hopefully Hannah can continue living her life and move on from attempting to date guys from her season, and simply move on up to rich entrepreneurs that she meets in her DMs or maybe even random C-list celebrities or musicians, but she definitely does not need to be the bachelorette again.