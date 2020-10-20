Getting into the holiday spirit! The holiday season is going to look very different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Antoni Porowski has the best tip for entertaining.

“The holidays — especially this year — are already such a charged [time] for many. [It’s an] emotional, stressful time,” the 36-year-old cookbook author shared with Us Weekly and other reporters during a virtual cooking class through Peroni on Thursday, October 15. “Life advice that I try to give people when they ask for it these days is to just try to find the joy in literally anything amidst all of the chaos and craziness that’s going on around us.”

The Queer Eye star continued, “For me, it’s this: I’m so comforted by knowing I’m going to be in a kitchen playing my Miles Davis or my Maggie Rogers, and just making a dish. The care that I put into making something for someone and chopping things, it just puts me into a really cool, chill, zen space.”

Though Porowski’s no stranger to exploring his way through the kitchen, the one dish that he’s been sticking to nearly “every single day” since quarantine began is scrambled eggs. The Canada native revealed that has begun following an egg-related hack from pal Martha Stewart.

“After creeping [on] my dear friend Martha Stewart’s Instagram page and being at her holiday party, I noticed she always has bowls of eggs from her chickens,” he shared. “I’ve been making scrambled eggs every single morning with a little bit of water — that’s what keeps them fluffy. It’s not extra fat.”

Before the holiday season officially commences, Porowski is teaming up with Peroni for its Joy of Aperitivo campaign. Together, Peroni and Porowski will unveil never-before-seen dishes that contain a dash of Mediterranean-style lager, including the Peroni Lemon Artichoke Dip with Ciabatta.

“I think a lot of us are probably not going to be spending the holidays with as many people as we usually are, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy yourself,” he explained during the virtual course. “This lovely cheese dip is great for a crowd, it’s also great for yourself in your sweatpants watching TV with your dog or your significant other or your pod or your family if you’re social distancing. So, you can kind of tailor this to whatever your needs are.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe