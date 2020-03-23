Bella Hadid has a message for those who are still going outside for nonessential errands during the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, March 21, the model posed topless in front of a mirror while holding a burrito over her breasts.

“Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! Not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love …❤️,” the 23-year-old wrote in the photo’s caption. “It’s crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that … don’t be selfish!”

Instead of going outside, Hadid suggested people meditate or spend time with their pets instead. “They are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day …!!” she noted.

The Washington, D.C., native also recommended learning how to knit, tie dyeing some socks, writing a poem to a loved one or even experimenting with TikTok “if that’s what you’re into.”

“Last thing,” she wrote in conclusion. “Not new news but … wash those damn hands people! To the people who are still working and the ones who can’t … I love you and i am thinking about you!”

The fashion pro shared a similar message on Tuesday, March 17 via Instagram when she encouraged young people to practice social distancing even if they don’t see a need for it.

“It’s a time to not be selfish, but to be thoughtful and aware of those with immune systems that are more prone to contracting,” she explained at the time. “It’s important to take this time seriously to slow down the spreading of the virus … I’d say it’s better to overreact then under-react. Please keep your moral compass ON during these times and show compassion to others.”

Hadid, who was one of the first stars to take the coronavirus crisis seriously, began preparing for the illness last month. During an international flight on Alitalia air, the Love Advent alum shared an airplane selfie of herself wearing a face mask and hat while traveling.

The star’s most recent comments are similar to those made by Gwyneth Paltrow on Sunday, March 22, after she went to her local farmers market in California wearing a mask and gloves. “Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial,” the Oscar winner captioned a photo of herself decked out in protective gear. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”

The Goop founder, 47, concluded: “We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️.”

