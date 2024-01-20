Blake Lively proved she’s a dessert first kind of girl while revealing her latest breakfast obsession on the set of It Ends With Us.

“When working long hours, it’s important to start the day with a balanced breakfast,” Lively, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 19, poking fun at her box full of sweet treats.

The actress told her followers that the blueberry cinnamon buns from The Hive in Hoboken, New Jersey, “deserve their own religion. Holy hell.” Lively gave a shout-out to “gen z foodies for posting about delicious places so I can then stalk and eat them.”

She also shared a photo of her holding a box with four giant cinnamon rolls while on a break from shooting. Lively had a slight smirk on her face as she held the goodies in her blue robe.

Lively began filming It End With Us, which is a movie adaptation of the Colleen Hoover bestselling novel by the same name, in May 2023. During the Hollywood WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production was halted and it resumed earlier this month in New Jersey.

Related: See Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Share a Kiss Filming ‘It Ends With Us’ Us Weekly is taking fans behind the scenes on the set of It Ends With Us as Blake Lively and her costars continue to film the movie adaptation. In January 2023, Colleen Hoover announced that her 2016 bestselling novel, It Ends With Us, is coming to the big screen. Justin Baldoni, who optioned the book […]

In the movie, Lively portrays the lead character, Lily, who falls for Ryle (Justin Baldoni) after the loss of her father. When Lily’s first love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into her life, everything is thrown out of whack.

Although Lively tried the local blueberry cinnamon rolls for the first time on Friday, she is known for her love of food. In fact, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star is a big baker herself.

“To be around me, you must love food or I’m the most obnoxious person you’ve ever met,” Lively told Marie Claire in its July 2012 issue. “I’m in a big cooking phase. That’s all I’ll talk about. If you went to my house and didn’t know who it belonged to, you would not think it belonged to an actress.”

Related: Blake Lively’s Best Baked Treats and Food Creations Culinary queen! Blake Lively has always had a passion for food — and her baking creations would put many professional chefs to shame. “To be around me, you must love food or I’m the most obnoxious person you’ve ever met,” the Gossip Girl alum told Marie Claire in its July 2012 issue. “I’m in a […]

Some of her kitchen creations include a watermelon cake in July 2021 with the Betty Crocker Bake & Fill pan she’s had since she was a teenager and a loaf of bread shaped like Deadpool in March 2023.

When Lively’s not baking or acting, she’s keeping it real about motherhood on social media. The Gossip Girl alum shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a fourth baby, whose birth was Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023. The little one’s name and sex have not been announced.

During her photo recap of last year, Lively joked about her reality when visiting Disney Paris with her family. “2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy,” she captioned a series of snaps in December 2023, including a picture of her with a breast pump attached to her hip while hanging out with two characters from Ratatouille.