Doting daughter! Brielle Biermann spent hours baking a homemade cake for her mom Kim Zolciak‘s birthday on Tuesday, May 19.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 23, devoted the better part of her day on Monday, May 18, to whipping up Zolciak’s “favorite” dessert just in time for her 42nd birthday on Tuesday.

Biermann took to her Instagram Stories to document her baking process. “Making German chocolate cake for my mom’s birthday tomorrow!” she proudly declared as she whipped some butter and sifted a pound of confectioners sugar into a bowl.

The reality star then baked four chocolate cakes, which would eventually become individual tiers in her mom’s celebratory dessert. “Use chocolate cake mix or make ur [sic] own!” she advised.

Biermann then went to work on the icing, which is made with five sticks of butter and the previously sifted pound of sugar. “We’re creaming it right now, but I think we’re going to have to add more sugar,” she explained. “The trick to frosting is to keep tasting it and if it tastes like butter, keep adding more sugar.”

The Bravo personality, who was baking the cake with her family’s chef, Tracey Bloom, then added another half pound of sugar to the frosting and tossed in some cocoa powder as well.

Next came the filling for the cake, which required six eggs, more sugar and heavy whipping cream. That mixture was then whisked and strained over butter and Biermann later added some shredded coconut and crushed pecans to it before letting it chill in the freezer. She later spread it in between the tiers of the cake.

When the confection was complete, Biermann shared a photo of it and gave Bloom, 43, a shout-out for her help. “Finished 🙂 @cheftraceybloom with the icing job lol,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Not surprisingly, Zolciak was thrilled with her special treat. “My absolute favorite cake in the whole wide world is Tracey Bloom’s German chocolate cake,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained via her Instagram Stories. “German chocolate cake is my favorite cake, it always has been, however, Tracey’s German chocolate cake is like no other. Thanks Bloom!”

After taking a celebratory slice, Zolciak declared the sweet treat “the best cake” and also called it “unbelievable.”

Though the birthday girl didn’t call out her daughter’s efforts, Biermann didn’t seem to mind. After the cake was finished, she took to her Instagram Stories once more to share a photo of her and Zolciak. “Happy birthday mom,” she wrote. “I love you beyond!”

The cake is just Biermann’s latest culinary endeavor. Last month she baked “the best” chocolate chip cookies and shared the recipe with her Instagram followers at the time. “Thank me later 🍪,” she quipped.