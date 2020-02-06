Feeling generous! Brielle Biermann recently revealed that she once gave a fellow restaurant patron her uneaten $150 lobster tail because she was too full to eat the pricey delicacy herself.

The revelation from the 22-year-old came via Twitter late last month, as she was responding to a thread about normalizing the idea of asking strangers for their unfinished food at restaurants.

“One time I ordered a $150 fried lobster tail entree at prime one 12 in Miami not knowing it was $150 but I was so so full,” the Don’t Be Tardy star replied, along with a faepalm emoji. “So the guy next to me was like, ‘Hey ya gonna finish that?’ And i gave it to him lol.”

While some social media users laughed off Biermann’s mishap, others criticized the reality star for being “privileged” and not noticing the price of the dish. Still, another user had the KAB Cosmetics cofounder’s back, noting, “It typically says ‘Market Price’ for lobster.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Biermann has spent a pretty penny on food. Back in July 2019, the Bravo star made headlines when she dropped $100 on a plate of chicken tenders during a night out in Los Angeles with her younger sister, Ariana Biermann, and friends Sistine and Scarlet Stallone – daughters of Rocky star Sylvester Stallone.

The group stopped by Delilah, a trendy restaurant in West Hollywood, and snacked on plates of chicken fingers and fries, according to an Instagram Story shared by Brielle at the time.

“When u spend $100 on some chicken tenders … ” she captioned the feast.

The expensive outing came hours after Brielle and her mom, Kim Zolciak, claimed their entire family was inexplicably kicked off a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum might be at least partially to blame for her eldest daughter’s lavish eating habits. In August 2019, the “Google Me” songstress headed to Turks and Caicos with her family, including husband Kroy Biermann and Brielle and Ariana, 18, and packed an entire suitcase filled with wine. The reality star, who even goes out to restaurants with her own wine glasses, was also traveling with the children she shares with 34-year-old Kroy — KJ, 8, Kash, 7, and 6-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.

Still, Brielle and her mom don’t always go above and beyond when they travel or dine out. Zolciak is a fan of the low-key Dutch Bros coffee chain, while Brielle has said she eats Chick-fil-A every day.